New study finds Henderson, North Las Vegas safer than Las Vegas

Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:51 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - WalletHub has released its annual study that shows that safest cities in America.

According to the report, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Reno are all said to be safer than Las Vegas.

WalletHub’s report listed Henderson at 41st on the list, North Las Vegas ranked 70th and Reno came in at 135th. However, Las Vegas didn’t make the list until 156th.

According to WalletHub, in order to compile its list of the safest cities in which to live, the group says it compared 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across three key dimensions: 1) Home & Community Safety, 2) Natural-Disaster Risk, and 3) Financial Safety.

Based on the findings, WalletHub determined Columbia, MD to be the safest city in America. Rounding out the top five were Nashua, NH, Laredo, TX, Portland, ME and Warwick, RI.

