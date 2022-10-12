Nevada residents get free admission to Mob Museum Nov. 15

The Mob Museum announced a new land parcel acquisition for future expansion.
The Mob Museum announced a new land parcel acquisition for future expansion.(The Mob Museum)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:01 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada residents can check out the Mob Museum for free during a November special event.

The Mob Museum announced that it would offer free admission to Nevada residents and buy-one, get-one admission for non-residents on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in honor of Kefauver Day. Kefauver Day commemorates the U.S. Senate investigative hearing into organized crime that took place in the museum’s courtroom in 1950.

The Kefauver Hearings, names after Sen. Estes Kefauver of Tennessee, were televised nationally in multiple hearings from 1950 to 1951. The hearings were held in 14 U.S. cities, including Las Vegas.

Nevada residents will get free admission on Nov. 15 with valid ID. All guests will also receive 10% off food and beverage at The Underground speakeasy and at museum concessions. Free admission will be giving in person at the box office on first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Meow Wolf hosting adults-only event at Las Vegas Omega Mart attraction
Meow Wolf hosting adults-only event at Las Vegas Omega Mart attraction
Golden Tiki in Las Vegas announces 6 nights of Halloween events
Golden Tiki in Las Vegas announces 6 nights of Halloween events
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs on Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on...
Blink 182, Green Day to headline 2023 ‘When We Were Young’ festival in Las Vegas
Cosmopolitan rooftop ice rink
Cosmopolitan on Las Vegas Strip announces return of rooftop ice rink