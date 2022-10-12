Nevada residents get free admission to Mob Museum Nov. 15

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada residents can check out the Mob Museum for free during a November special event.

The Mob Museum announced that it would offer free admission to Nevada residents and buy-one, get-one admission for non-residents on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in honor of Kefauver Day. Kefauver Day commemorates the U.S. Senate investigative hearing into organized crime that took place in the museum’s courtroom in 1950.

The Kefauver Hearings, names after Sen. Estes Kefauver of Tennessee, were televised nationally in multiple hearings from 1950 to 1951. The hearings were held in 14 U.S. cities, including Las Vegas.

Nevada residents will get free admission on Nov. 15 with valid ID. All guests will also receive 10% off food and beverage at The Underground speakeasy and at museum concessions. Free admission will be giving in person at the box office on first-come, first-served basis.

