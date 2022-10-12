LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Meow Wolf has announced it will host its first-ever adults-only experience at its Omega Mart attraction at Area15

According to a news release, the first “Night Shift” experience at Omega Mart will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27. Guests are asked to “punch in” for the event beginning at 7 p.m.

As part of the event, Meow Wolf says its immersive art experience, Omega Mart, “will open its portals exclusively to those old enough to legally drink alcohol in Las Vegas, Earth.”

Attendees will have a chance to explore the supermarket, Factory and Painted Desert “in a grown-up dimension.”

Meow Wolf hosting adults-only event at Las Vegas Omega Mart attraction (Christopher DeVargas | Christopher DeVargas for Meow Wolf/Omega Mart)

Meow Wolf says guests can grab a Happle Juice from Datamosh, if you can find it, and pull out your “Boop” card to game away without the littles.

Those attending must be 21 and older. IDs will be checked at the door, the release advises.

Tickets are $39 for Nevada residents, $49 for out of state visitors, and available in advance online.

Omega Mart is located inside Area15 in Las Vegas, 3215 S Rancho Drive.

For more information about Meow Wolf, visit MeowWolf.com.

