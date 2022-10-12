Mandalay Bay to undergo $100M remodel of convention center

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - MGM Resorts International on Wednesday announced the convention center at the Mandalay Bay will undergo a massive remodel.

According to a news release, Mandalay Bay’s convention center will undergo a $100 million remodel of its 2.1 million-square-foot convention center.

“With Mandalay Bay home to many of the city’s top events and trade shows year after year, we recognized the need to upgrade the space to reflect modern-day needs and create a timeless design complemented by our premier service experience,” said Ernest Stovall, VP of Sales for Mandalay Bay. “We listened to feedback from meeting planners over recent years and are confident this refreshed and upgraded space will exceed their needs and expectations in every way.”

As part of the upgrades, the release states that the venue will undergo technology enhancements, redesigned spaces and the addition of fine art.

The company also noted that in addition to the convention center, Mandalay Bay continues to upgrade and add amenities and experiences throughout the resort. MGM said the property next year will also undergo an upcoming remodel of all 424 rooms and suites at Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas; the addition of Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar in summer 2023 and the complete redesign of STRIPSTEAK scheduled to debut early next year.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.