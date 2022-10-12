LVMPD turns to Facebook to find suspect in shooting near Las Vegas high school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Ring doorbell, about a block away from Valley High School, shows a crowd of people gathered on the street when one of them fires several rounds.

“I ducked down behind the wall that we have there because I panicked. I was going to unlock the door and I just panicked. I didn’t know what to do so I just hid behind. And I was scared,” said a woman who was there when the shooting happened. She did not want to be identified.

‼️Do you recognize the shooter? He is a suspect in a shooting in our area. This happened just outside of Valley High School in the area of La Vante and Burnham. If you have any information, contact Detective Richardson at 702-828-8639 or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com reference event number LLV220200035865. Thank you! Posted by LVMPD South Central Area Command on Thursday, October 6, 2022

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson says the shooting happened in February. Metro says the department didn’t put out the video then but is releasing it now in hopes of generating some leads.

The woman who hid tells FOX5 a male driver approached a group of people with backpacks shortly after school let out. She says the driver backed up, pulled toward some people, backed up again and drove toward people once again when a person on foot pulled out a gun and started firing. She thinks the driver of the car was trying to hit people after an argument. The woman believes the car was hit by gunfire. She said there was shattered glass on the street. The driver sped away and several people on foot all ran. Police say no one was hurt in the shooting but want to find the person who fired.

The video is posted on the LVMPD South Central Command Area Facebook page. People with information about the shooting are asked to contact Detective Richardson at 702-828-8639. People can remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. People are asked to reference the event number, LLV220200035865.

