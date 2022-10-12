LVMPD officer taken to hospital after patrol car was intentionally struck

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A LVMPD officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution after their patrol car was intentionally struck by a driver with a suspected stolen vehicle.

Police say it happened at around 3:53 p.m. Tuesday near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue when officers were on their second attempt of trying to stop a stolen vehicle.

The suspect driver fled the first time, and a short time later intentionally struck the marked patrol unit.

The suspect was arrested.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.