LVFR: September house fire that killed 2 ruled accidental

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said a house fire in September that killed two people was ruled accidental.

The fire happened around 4:30 a.m. of Sept. 22 in the 7600 block of Bachelors Button Drive. LVFR said the two-story home was “fully involved” with flame when they arrived on scene. The intensity of the flame forced firefighters outside after they tried to make entry in to the home. LVFR said the roof also collapsed.

Fire investigators determined that the fire was accidental and related to smoking, LVFR said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the victims in the home as Gregory Longergan, 67, and Elizabeth Dragon, whose age was not listed. Their cause and manner of death were still pending as of Oct. 11.

