Las Vegas police: Force investigation ongoing after video shows officer repeatedly punch stabbing suspect

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said it continues to investigate an officer’s use of force after a video showed the officer punching a female stabbing suspect.

In the video, which was shared with FOX5, after that strike, an LVMPD officer is seen then repeatedly punching the woman, even continuing to do so when she is on the ground. The video was taken Oct. 4.

In the statement, police said that, “as part of the investigation, the Use of Force is being reviewed to ensure all tactics and force used by officers were within department policies.”

LVMPD said Wednesday it would not identify the officer and that the investigation into force was ongoing.

According to an arrest report for the suspect, identified in the report as Christy Warden, Warden was accused of punching an LVMPD first. The officer is only identified in the report as “Officer Kelly.”

“Officer Kelly reported Warden struck him in the face and body several times before she was [detained.] Warden also had blood coming from an unknown area which officers were exposed to,” the report said. The report didn’t note what action was taken in order to subdue or detain Warden, but noted that Warden was allegedly uncooperative.

“I made contact with the female, who was already detained, who gave zero information about the situation,” the report said. “She confirmed her name and [date of birth] verbally but was still [hysterical] from the altercation.”

Police said Warden was taken to Valley Hospital after her arrest and said she was “heavily combative” with staff.

According to police, their interaction with Warden started after she was accused of stabbing someone near Lorenzi Park. Warden’s arrest report said the suspect was known as “Cutter Chris” due to her having stabbed and/or cut multiple males in the area in the past. Warden is accused of attacking two other people near the park prior to her arrest.

According to jail records, Warden is in custody at Clark County Detention Center. Court records show Warden’s bail was set at $15,000 and her next court appearance was set for Oct. 17.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.