Las Vegas man accused of kidnapping woman, 3 kids at knifepoint, driving them to Mesquite

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man was arrested after he was accused of kidnapping a woman and three children at knifepoint and taking them to Mesquite.

According to a news release, shortly after midnight on Oct. 10, police received a 9-1-1 call from a female in a moving vehicle. Police say that the woman eventually was able to quietly speak to a dispatcher, stating that she was inside of a vehicle and needed help but was not able to provide many details.

According to police, authorities were able to determine the location of the caller and responded to the area.

After an immediate search of the area, Mesquite Police say they were able to locate and safely stop the vehicle.

Inside of the vehicle were three children, an adult female and an adult male driver, police said.

According to the release, officers learned the male had tried to stab the female while in Las Vegas and then kidnapped the female and the three children at knifepoint.

Police say the male then drove them to Mesquite where the female was able to develop a plan to call 911.

The man, identified as Justin Junius Carter, was taken into custody.

According to the release, Carter faces the following charges: four felony counts of second-degree kidnapping in violation of extended protection order, one felony count of domestic battery with the use of a deadly weapon, four felony counts of violation of an extended protection order, one felony count of attempted sexual assault, one felony count of attempted murder, one felony count of coercion with use of a deadly weapon, and two misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest.

“The bravery of this woman and her children cannot be overstated. They maintained their composure, and she bravely created a plan in her head to call for help as soon as she could”. He continued, “I am grateful the dispatchers and officers working that night were ready to jump into action without hesitation to find and rescue these victims from such a terrifying experience. Their swift action and persistence to gather information from the 911 call saved this family from further harm,” Mesquite Police Chief Maquade Chesley said in the release.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.