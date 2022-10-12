Las Vegas Ballpark hosting job fair Wednesday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Ballpark is hosting a job fair Wednesday.
According to a news release, the Ballpark will host the event from 3-6 p.m. in the Playstudios Club. Attendees are advised to park in the east event lot and enter through the VIP entry.
Las Vegas Ballpark is hiring seasonal positions in the following departments:
o United Security Services (event security)
o MedicWest
o ABM Facility Services
PSC Levy food and beverage operations will be present on hand to discuss openings in the following departments:
o Admin Assistant (ages 21+)
o Banquet Servers (ages 21+)
o Bartenders (ages 21+)
o Bar Backs (ages 21+)
o Cashiers (ages 21+)
o Cooks (ages 18+)
o Dishwashers (ages 18+)
o Pantry Coordinator (ages 21+)
o Premium Runner (ages 21+)
o Premium Supervisor (ages 21+)
Interested applicants should visit https://www.levyrestaurants.com/careers/ for more information.
Holiday experience Enchant will also be present and is looking to bring on seasonal associates for the following positions:
o Production Managers, Supervisors
o Technical and Construction Managers, Leads
o Retail Supervisors, Sales Associates
o Guest Services, Event Staff
o And Many More
Interested applicants should visit https://www.enchantmagic.com/careers for more details.
