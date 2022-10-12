Las Vegas Ballpark hosting job fair Wednesday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Ballpark is hosting a job fair Wednesday.

According to a news release, the Ballpark will host the event from 3-6 p.m. in the Playstudios Club. Attendees are advised to park in the east event lot and enter through the VIP entry.

Las Vegas Ballpark is hiring seasonal positions in the following departments:

o United Security Services (event security)

o MedicWest

o ABM Facility Services

PSC Levy food and beverage operations will be present on hand to discuss openings in the following departments:

o Admin Assistant (ages 21+)

o Banquet Servers (ages 21+)

o Bartenders (ages 21+)

o Bar Backs (ages 21+)

o Cashiers (ages 21+)

o Cooks (ages 18+)

o Dishwashers (ages 18+)

o Pantry Coordinator (ages 21+)

o Premium Runner (ages 21+)

o Premium Supervisor (ages 21+)

Interested applicants should visit https://www.levyrestaurants.com/careers/ for more information.

Holiday experience Enchant will also be present and is looking to bring on seasonal associates for the following positions:

o Production Managers, Supervisors

o Technical and Construction Managers, Leads

o Retail Supervisors, Sales Associates

o Guest Services, Event Staff

o And Many More

Interested applicants should visit https://www.enchantmagic.com/careers for more details.

