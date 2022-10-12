Groomers, dog boarding businesses take precautions after Animal Foundation outbreak

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas-area businesses are taking extra precautions after a respiratory illness outbreak at the Animal Foundation over the past two weeks.

Hounds Town in Henderson offers services like doggy day care, boarding and grooming. The owner said they have been extra cautious since the initial announcement of the outbreak at the shelter.

“Just asking that people be a little extra diligent,” said Hounds Town owner Jessica Enders. “Really pay attention to their dogs’ symptoms. We are making sure we are watching our dogs and making sure that we are not noticing any symptoms.”

Enders said when a new customer brings their dog in, they ask if they have recently fostered or adopted from the Animal Foundation.

“If we have a dog that starts to show symptoms, we would pull them out of the general population and isolate them and if they are just here for daycare, we call the parents to let them know they need to come pick them up,” said Enders.

Hounds Town isn’t the only place taking precautions.

“If someone comes in that has already been booked or somebody that is calling to book an appointment, we are asking if their dog has been at the Animal Foundation in last 30 days or has been in contact with any dog,” said manager at Punky Pets Pawlor Brandy Glasgow.

Glasgow said if a dog has recently been to a dog park, they will not let that dog come in contact with other dogs.

“Cleaning all of our equipment of course afterwards, which all that stuff is pretty standard anyways, but definitely taking precautions and finding out the history of the dogs before we do them right now,” said Glasgow.

Enders said she hopes this the outbreak at Animal Foundation doesn’t completely steer people away from adopting.

“So that way these situations don’t happen,” said Enders. “We just have a lot of dogs in the city right now that need homes.”

Both Hounds Town and Punky Pets Pawlor said they have not seen a decline in people using their service due to the Animal Foundation outbreak. As of Wednesday, 77 dogs were showing symptoms of a respiratory illness at the shelter.

