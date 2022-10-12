Forecast Outlook- 10/12/2022

Temperatures remain well above average for mid-October with highs continuing to hold around 90°. Changes arrive this weekend as temperatures fall and a few scattered showers move our way.

Skies remain mostly sunny through Friday with highs holding around 90° for the Las Vegas Valley.

Bigger changes are on the way for your weekend as an area of low pressure moves across the area. You’ll notice the clouds moving in Saturday afternoon with the chance of a few showers later in the day. The forecast high is at 87°.

Skies will be partly cloudy Sunday and Monday with a slight chance of a few showers in the area. The best rain chances will be focused south and east of the Las Vegas Valley. High temperatures fall back into the mid to low 80s.

