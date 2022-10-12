14 members of Laxalt family endorse Democrat Cortez Masto in Senate race

Nevada U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, left, and dam Laxalt.
Nevada U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, left, and dam Laxalt.(Associated Press photos.)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:11 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Family members of a Nevada Republican Senate challenger announced their endorsement for the Democratic opponent Wednesday.

Fourteen members of the Laxalt family released a letter endorsing incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Adam Laxalt is a Republican running for Senate who previously ran to be governor and is the son of former U.S. Senator Pete Domenici (R, New Mexico) and the grandson of former Nevada governor Paul Laxalt (R).

“[Cortez Masto] is a model of the ‘Nevada grit’ that we so often use to describe our Nevada forefathers,” the letter reads. “Her entire career is not a simple ‘sound-bite’ that merely speaks of supporting Nevada. Rather, her entire career demonstrates years of bold actions that she has taken as an authentic advocate of Nevada.”

The letter also points to Cortez Masto’s experience as Nevada’s attorney general, the same position held by Adam Laxalt prior to his run for governor. The letter doesn’t mention Adam Laxalt by name.

Adam Laxalt tweeted that some of the family members in the letter don’t live in Nevada and are registered Democrats.

Adam Laxalt also said Nevadans don’t agree with Cortez Masto and Pres. Joe Biden’s agenda of high gas prices, inflation, rising crime and an open border.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Governor Kristi Noem's campaign has released a new ad touting the incumbents record on...
Governor Kristi Noem's campaign launches new ad on transgender sports ban
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles
DMV offering walk-in voter registration to new Nevadans
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo (left) and Gov. Steve Sisolak (Right)
Clark County teachers union refuses to endorse Nevada gubernatorial candidate in 2022 election
mobile health clinic
Health care on the move with passage of MOBILE Health Care Act