14 members of Laxalt family endorse Democrat Cortez Masto in Senate race

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Family members of a Nevada Republican Senate challenger announced their endorsement for the Democratic opponent Wednesday.

Fourteen members of the Laxalt family released a letter endorsing incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Adam Laxalt is a Republican running for Senate who previously ran to be governor and is the son of former U.S. Senator Pete Domenici (R, New Mexico) and the grandson of former Nevada governor Paul Laxalt (R).

“[Cortez Masto] is a model of the ‘Nevada grit’ that we so often use to describe our Nevada forefathers,” the letter reads. “Her entire career is not a simple ‘sound-bite’ that merely speaks of supporting Nevada. Rather, her entire career demonstrates years of bold actions that she has taken as an authentic advocate of Nevada.”

The letter also points to Cortez Masto’s experience as Nevada’s attorney general, the same position held by Adam Laxalt prior to his run for governor. The letter doesn’t mention Adam Laxalt by name.

Adam Laxalt tweeted that some of the family members in the letter don’t live in Nevada and are registered Democrats.

It’s not surprising that once again a handful of family members and spouses, half of whom do not live in Nevada, and most of whom are Democrats, are supporting a Democrat.



They think that Nevada & our country are heading in the right direction. I believe Nevadans don’t agree... https://t.co/xrFnpvXC7H — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) October 12, 2022

Adam Laxalt also said Nevadans don’t agree with Cortez Masto and Pres. Joe Biden’s agenda of high gas prices, inflation, rising crime and an open border.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.