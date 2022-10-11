Suspect in stabbing spree on Las Vegas Strip to remain held without bail

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused in the stabbing spree last week on the Las Vegas Strip will remain held without bail.

Yoni Barrios appeared in court on Tuesday morning and confirmed to a Las Vegas judge that he understood the charges against him. Barrios also advised that he could not afford an attorney and was appointed a public defender.

In court Tuesday, Barrios waived his right to a preliminary hearing within 15 days. As such, a preliminary hearing was then set for Jan. 12, 2023.

In addition, as they attorney noted that he had just been assigned the case, he requested that bail not be discussed until Barrios’ preliminary hearing. As such, Barrios will remain detained without bail until that discussion takes place.

His attorney in court advised that there are some concerns regarding Barrios’ competency, which he said lawyers will address internally and bring to the court’s attention should anything come of it.

Barrios is accused in a stabbing rampage on the Las Vegas Strip last week that left two people dead and six injured.

In his arrest report, Las Vegas police said Barrios told him that he felt as thought a group of showgirl impersonators had been laughing at him and making fun of his clothes.

Two people were killed in the stabbings, Brent Hallet, 47, and Maris Digiovanni, 30, both of Las Vegas.

A source with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has since confirmed that Barrios is a Guatemalan National who was living in the United States illegally. ICE also said Barrios has a criminal record from California.

