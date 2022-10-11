Structure fire reported near Carey, Lamb

Clark County responding to fire near Carey and Lamb
Clark County responding to fire near Carey and Lamb
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:13 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officials responded to a structure fire in the northeast valley Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 1:05 p.m. at 4570 E. Carey Ave., east of Lamb Blvd. According to Clark County Fire Department, the structure was “fully involved” upon arrival.

CCFD said the main body of the fire has been knocked down but firefighters are still working on hot spots. There are currently no reports of injuries.

Witnesses said the fire started behind the Clark County Auction building, though the fire is not on the auction’s property.

