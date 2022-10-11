Shuttle service experiencing backups to and from Harry Reid airport

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A backup at Harry Reid International Airport has left travelers waiting hours before they can get to their gates. It has to do with the shuttle service between the rental car area.

The line wrapped all the way around the building starting at 10 a.m. Monday at the rental car drop-off.

Joe Rajchel, a spokesperson for the airport, said a third-party company that staffs the shuttles is experiencing staffing shortages which is causing the long lines.

“Since travel has started to recover from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen record volumes of people coming back to Las Vegas, but we are still facing labor shortages so those who are using the shuttle buses to and from the rental car center we have been seeing longer wait times upwards to 30 or 45 minutes,” said Rajchel.

Rajchel said he doesn’t know when they will be fully staffed again, but he said they are working on it and asks that people be aware of this issue in the meantime.

If you plan to use a shuttle, it is recommended you return your car three hours before your scheduled flight time or plan to use a taxi or an uber to get to the airport after dropping off your rental car

Also, on Monday, more than a dozen airport websites were hacked and hackers from Russia claimed responsibility for this.

Rajchel said the airport has not experienced any operational impacts, however, they are continuing to monitor the situation

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.