North Las Vegas police investigate officer involved shooting near MLK, Carey

By Cody Lee
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:09 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating an officer involved shooting near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Monday evening.

Police tell FOX5 that a man is dead. It is unknown if the one officer involved in the shooting is injured.

There are major road closures nearby as investigators process the scene.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. FOX5 has a crew on scene, check back for updates.

