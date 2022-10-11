Motorcyclist killed in crash near Centennial Parkway, North 5th Street

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead near North 5th Street and Rome Boulevard just after 2:50 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Officers arrived to find a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle.

According to the police department, preliminary details reveal a motorcycle was traveling northbound on 5th Street, believed to be at a high rate of speed. At the same time, police believe a black Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Rome Boulevard. Police say the car crossed into the intersection when it was struck by the motorcycle causing the rider to be ejected.

Police told FOX5 the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on scene while the driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital.

Police say all lanes of travel are currently closed for the investigation.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the motorcyclist who died.

