LVMPD makes arrests in theft of copper wire from streetlights

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Copper wire thieves continue to cost business owners and valley taxpayers thousands of dollars. But the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it has made gains after announcing a copper wire theft task force over the summer.

Metro Police say they arrested three people for stealing copper wire on September 11, from city streetlights near U.S. 95 and Stewart. Officials say, Timothy Bratton, Zachary Adolph and Jim Rosa were arrested in connection with the incident. Police say someone saw three men stripping copper wire from the street lights when police showed up.

“Call us and we’re going to be out there to investigate these. We’re not going to look at them lightly because it does have a direct impact to all the taxpayers, citizens, public safety as well as the quality of life when people are out there walking and traversing our streets,” said LVMPD Captain Joshua Martinez.

He added, “If we don’t have lights, we talk about traffic fatalities all the time, how are they going to have a lighted roadway to walk on?”

Police say they found a cart of copper wire at the scene and say they knew it was stolen because they called officials from the city of Las Vegas, who came out to the scene and identified the wire. Police say the men had about $1200 worth of wire, but say they caused around $5000 in damage to five light poles.

Police say they have made other arrests connected to the copper wire theft task force, which includes officers from Metro, Henderson and North Las Vegas police departments.

