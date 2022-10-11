Las Vegas Strip safety: FOX5 gets answers on Clark County response

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - From crime, and violence, to homelessness, FOX5 has heard hundreds of viewer concerns over the safety of the Las Vegas Strip, since Thursday’s stabbing rampage that killed two people and injured six more.

FOX5′s Jaclyn Schultz sat down with Chair Jim Gibson, who also sits on the Las Vegas Metro Police Department’s Fiscal Affairs Committee, to explain what has and will be done in response, such as the increase in foot patrols and visibility that was seen over the weekend.

“We felt very strongly the terrible, terrible loss. We’re just grateful that our police force and the fire department were available to render aid and support and to catch this guy,” Gibson said. It’s really tough to prevent every random act, what we do is we take everything that we have in front of us,” he said.

JACLYN: This made national news. Are you concerned about the perception the Strip isn’t as safe as it used to be?

GIBSON: Very, very concerned. I think we’ve seen some evidence, and then when you rank or rate a vacation, we’re seeing some ratings that suggest that the Boulevard is an issue in the minds of visitors. And we take that very seriously. I’ve been meeting for months now, every month, in a very aggressive and scripted way, with hotel security from all of the hotels on the Boulevard in a single meeting. There is representation from the sheriff’s department, there’s Metro, there’s representation from the DEA.

It is a safe place. But the challenge is, when you have random acts of violence like this, it undermines all the good you’ve done in terms of corralling and avoiding and not just tamping down, but taking away the opportunity for criminal activity to thrive.

JACLYN: What has the county done since? In the night after, there were more Strip patrols.

GIBSON: We’ll continue to fluctuate those numbers as the crowds suggest to us, or the circumstances or even the intelligence... the police presence was there to protect them and to give some assurance to try and calm things down. And to make sure that there isn’t copycat activity or anything else that would put them at risk. I’m on the fiscal affairs committee, we do everything we can do to try and use the intelligence and the experience that we have to be predictive of other events.

JACLYN: A lot of our viewers are saying there needs to be an increased presence constantly.

GIBSON: We have 75 more police officers assigned to the convention center area command that has responsibility for Las Vegas Boulevard. We have an increased number that are on what I’ll call foot patrol.

They’re available to ensure that bridges and sidewalks are kept as safe as we can keep them, so that we’re there in real time if something happens.

JACLYN: What’s next for pedestrian bridges? Will there be changes made to loitering?

GIBSON: We’ve already begun to paint on those bridges, messages that encourage people to keep moving. We have posted notices that whatever you’re doing right now is being filmed.

And we will be bringing something forward. We’re just not there yet.

JACLYN: The city of Las Vegas has some controls over buskers and their street performers. Does there need to be something similar on the Strip?

GIBSON: Our focus is on crime. It’s not on the street performers... and we need to make sure that we accommodate them.

The objective is nothing more than to keep the bridges and the sidewalks, all of the pedestrian traffic, no matter where it finds itself... really count on it being safe.

How on earth do we keep [street performers] safe, just like we’re keeping everybody else safe? The solution will be one that will address all of those issues.

