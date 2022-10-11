Las Vegas police looking for missing man

Bryan Fisher.
Bryan Fisher.(LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a man last seen Monday morning.

Bryan Fisher was last seen Oct. 10 around 11:30 a.m. near the 200 block of Lewis Avenue. Fisher was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeved polo and light-colored jeans.

LVMPD said Fisher may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Fisher and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

