Las Vegas moving companies seeing decline in appointments due to high interest rates

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A worker at a Las Vegas moving company says high interest rates are having a negative impact on the business and his ability to earn a living.

For 15 years, Steven Bradshaw has been providing people with assistance during their moving process.

“I do all the sales for them,” said Bradshaw. “Find out how much it is going to cost from point a to point b.”

According to Bradshaw, business has been plummeting because interest rates are so high.

“The self-generated computer leads that we would normally get are just diving,” said Bradshaw. “I went from getting five appointments a day to getting five in a week.”

Bradshaw said people are looking to cut corners to compensate for the high interest rates.

“I am noticing a lot of haggling,” Bradshaw said. “A lot more of can you give me this for free or if I get rid of this piece of furniture, can I get lower price?”

Bradshaw said he’s been left with no choice but to take on another job.

“I have to drive for Lyft now. I get up about 3 o’clock in the morning and drive everyone to the airport or get them to work. Then I do my job and as soon as I get off, I have to start driving again to keep the money coming that I had been used to.”

Bradshaw said that not only has the slowdown in business impacted his ability to earn a living, but it has also impacted the company’s ability to donate furniture as people are not leaving things behind.

“We would normally donate to over 150 individuals in each charity,” Bradshaw said. “Now, that has dwindled down to maybe 10.”

Bradshaw said he doesn’t expect things to let up for the moving company for another year.

