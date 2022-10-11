Las Vegas middle school teacher allegedly had inappropriate contact with students

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District Police Department said a teacher turned himself in to court after he allegedly had inappropriate contact with students.

Bryan Brady, 45, turned himself in to the Clark County District Court after a summons was issued by the District Attorney’s Office, CCSDPD said. Brady was charged with five counts of inappropriate contact with a pupil.

The D.A.’s office issued the summons after an investigation at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School by CCSDPD in May 2022. According to CCSDPD, “several” students reported inappropriate contact with Brady.

Brady has been a teacher with CCSD since 2012. He has been assigned to home during the investigation. According to court records, Brady’s next hearing was set for Nov. 22.

CCSDPD encouraged any student that may have had inappropriate contact with Brady to contact CCSDPD Dispatch at 702-799-5411.

