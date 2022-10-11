Kohl’s to close its stores for Thanksgiving Day

Kohl's announced that its locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022.
Kohl's announced that its locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022.(Kohl's)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:31 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - One of the biggest retail stores in the country announced that it will close its locations for Thanksgiving Day.

Kohl’s made the announcement on Tuesday.

It directed customers to look for deals on Black Friday.

“Last year, Kohl’s served millions of customers both in store and online throughout Black Friday week, and we look forward to delivering that same incredible experience to our customers again this year,” Kohl’s said in a news release. “Customers looking to shop Kohl’s on Thanksgiving Day will be able to shop on Kohls.com and in the Kohl’s App.”

More information on Kohl’s holiday hours, including hours for Black Friday week, will be shared at a later date, the franchise said.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs on Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on...
Blink 182, Green Day to headline 2023 ‘When We Were Young’ festival in Las Vegas
Cosmopolitan rooftop ice rink
Cosmopolitan on Las Vegas Strip announces return of rooftop ice rink
Yoni Barrios, suspect in stabbing spree on Las Vegas Strip, to remain held without bail
Suspect in stabbing spree on Las Vegas Strip to remain held without bail
Bryan Fisher.
Las Vegas police looking for missing man
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo (left) and Gov. Steve Sisolak (Right)
Clark County teachers union refuses to endorse Nevada gubernatorial candidate in 2022 election