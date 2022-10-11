Kansas City police investigating after Raiders WR Davante Adams pushed photographer at Chiefs game

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson, left, and safety Bryan Cook (6) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:51 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The photographer pushed by Raiders receiver Davante Adams at Monday night’s Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium has filed a police report, and KCPD is investigating the incident.

Adams was seen on camera pushing a photographer on the sideline while heading into the Raiders locker room. He apologized on social media after the game---a 30-29 win for the Chiefs---saying he “felt horrible immediately.”

“Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game,” Adams tweeted. “Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended, and when he ran in front of me as I exited, that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. That’s not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this.”

The photographer was not named in the police report taken by the Kansas City Police Department, but the report indicates the incident caused injury. The photographer was transported to a local hospital for treatment after the incident, the police report states.

The incident will be investigated by KCPD’s Assault Unit detectives, and is expected to take longer than a couple of days.

If detectives determine there is probable cause that a crime was committed, they will forward the necessary information and evidence to the prosecutor’s office.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs on Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on...
Blink 182, Green Day to headline 2023 ‘When We Were Young’ festival in Las Vegas
Cosmopolitan rooftop ice rink
Cosmopolitan on Las Vegas Strip announces return of rooftop ice rink
Yoni Barrios, suspect in stabbing spree on Las Vegas Strip, to remain held without bail
Suspect in stabbing spree on Las Vegas Strip to remain held without bail
Bryan Fisher.
Las Vegas police looking for missing man
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo (left) and Gov. Steve Sisolak (Right)
Clark County teachers union refuses to endorse Nevada gubernatorial candidate in 2022 election