LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating after officers were involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred in the area of College and Paradise Hills drives.

Residents are asked to avoid the area as the incident remains under investigation.

PLEASE AVOID THE AREA OF COLLEGE DRIVE AND PARADISE HILLS DRIVE :



An officer-involved shooting incident just occurred.



This is an active scene. Expect traffic delays.



Standby for update for a Media Staging Location. pic.twitter.com/Eeegi26r0x — Henderson Police (@HendersonNVPD) October 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.