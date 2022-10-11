Golden Tiki in Las Vegas announces 6 nights of Halloween events

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With spooky season underway, a popular Las Vegas bar has announced it will host six nights of “Freaky-Tiki Halloween fun.”

According to a news release, The Golden Tiki will kick off its Halloween celebrations on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The events will feature costume contests, “spooky sounds and sinfully delicious special cocktail creations,” Golden Tiki says.

According to the bar, the Halloween events include:

Wednesday, October 26 - Kick-off the festivities with a throwback 80′s Horror Night featuring the haunting sounds from the greatest horror movies of the era. From “Ghostbusters” and “Little Shop of Horrors” to “Don’t Fear the Reaper” and “Pet Sematary”, there’s sure to be some nostalgic hits that will tingle your spine.

Thursday, October 27 at 10 p.m. - Don your best zombie duds for a night deadly dancing to the macabre sounds of Johnny Deadly Trio, as they bring their eclectic mix of American roots, surf, dark blues, jazz and wild rockabilly music to The Golden Tiki stage.

Friday, October 28 at 9 p.m. - Las Vegas’ own exotica lounge band, The Hypnotiques, return bringing a mix of Hawaiian jungle blues, surf, jazz, and Latin noir with them.

Saturday, October 29 - Get ready to put on your ‘All Hollows’ best for a Halloween Costume Contest. The winner walks away with a $500 gift card (more prizes to be announced)! Set your plans to arrive early and get shipwrecked during happy hour from 4-7 p.m. as the Kokonut Crew takes you back to Gilligan’s Island.

Sunday, October 30 - Calling all monsters–and not the cute and squishy kind! Bring on the blood, the guts, the gore… the more horrifying the better as The Golden Tiki hosts a Monsters Ball. Think of your high-school prom, but even scarier. Who will be declared the Monster King and Queen? Could it be you? Be there or be scared.

Monday, October 31 - Enjoy a kid-free Trick-or-Treat experience island style. The Golden Tiki servers will be passing out candy while you enjoy sinfully good libations and food. Costumes are encouraged.

The bar will also serve up spooky-themed drinks, including:

Demon Seaman - a haunting shot featuring Jack Rye in a creamy, spice-laden delight of cinnamon, Thai chile, cayenne, coconut cream and pineapple. Available for $8.

Zombie - This 1934 Don B’s classic has layers of Jamaican, Puerto Rican, and Bermudan 151 Rum all playing together with grapefruit, cinnamon and a touch of Absinthe. It’s a boozy, spooky libation for the Undead! Available for $25 with a souvenir glass or $15 for the drink only.

Count Pitaya - Layers of Diplomatico rums, pitaya fruit, apricot liqueur, Falernum mingle with pineapple, citrus and funky Mexican rum. Available in a souvenir mug for $35 or get the drink only for $16. Proceeds of this drink benefit The Shade Tree of Las Vegas.

No Brainer - An unctuous concoction meant to be shared with 2-4 people. The No Brainer utilizes tropical flavors and over a dozen rums, spirits and liqueurs! It packs a punch and will have your brains for lunch! Available for $75 served in a fishbowl.

According to Golden Tiki, reservations are strongly recommended: thegoldentiki.com/reservations. However, walk-ins will also be accommodated per availability.

Guests must be 21 and over to attend.

