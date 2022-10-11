Forecast Outlook- 10/11/2022

Temperatures remain well above average for mid-October with highs continuing to hold around 90°. Bigger changes arrive this weekend as an area of low pressure moves across the area.

Some clouds are popping up over the mountains on Tuesday with showers focused to the south of the Las Vegas Valley. Temperatures remain on the warm side with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. Skies remain mostly sunny Wednesday through Friday with highs holding around 90° for the Las Vegas Valley.

Bigger changes are on the way for your weekend as an area of low pressure moves across the area. This will bring the chance of some showers later in the day on Saturday with a forecast high of 88°. Sunday brings a better chance for scattered showers around the Las Vegas Valley with the forecast high falling back to 83°. We’ll maintain the chance for a lingering shower on Monday before Tuesday trends drier. High temperatures hold in the mid to low 80s.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.