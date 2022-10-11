Cosmopolitan on Las Vegas Strip announces return of rooftop ice rink

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marking its eleventh season, the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has announced that it will again host its rooftop ice rink.

According to a news release, the Cosmopolitan’s rooftop ice rink will open to the public daily starting Tuesday, Nov. 15. The venue will remain open through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

As part of the experience, the resort’s Boulevard Pool will again transform into a winter wonderland overlooking the Las Vegas Strip.

The winter wonderland will feature a 4,200-square-foot rink made of real ice and the Chalet, a holiday village with open-air fire pits for cocktails and s’mores making.

Cosmopolitan rooftop ice rink (Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas)

The Cosmopolitan also says classic holiday films will be shown above the rink on the property’s 65-foot marquee.

In celebration of the holiday season, the Cosmopolitan will host a special Christmas tree lighting ceremony with Raiders’ Josh Jacobs.

The Cosmopolitan provided the following hours of operation for the ice rink:

Nov. 15 – Jan. 2

4 – 11 p.m. Monday – Friday

12 – 11 p.m. Saturday – Sunday

Snow showers: 7 – 11 p.m. Friday – Sunday

Dec. 19 – Jan. 2

12 – 11 p.m. Daily

Snow showers: 7 - 11 p.m.

Special Holiday Hours

Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

12 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Snow showers: 7 p.m. – midnight

While admission to the winter wonderland itself is complimentary, there is a charge to lace up some skates and hit the ice.

According to the Cosmopolitan, all day skating access is $30. Monday through Thursday, all day skating access for Nevada residents, military and first responders with a valid ID is $20, the property says.

Skate aid seals and reindeers are available for $15 an hour, according to the release.

For more information, visit: www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/ice-rink.

