Blink 182, with Tom Delonge, announces 2023 world tour with stop in Las Vegas

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:12 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Punk rock superstars Blink 182 on Tuesday announced the group is reuniting with founding member Tom Delonge and heading out on a world tour next year.

The group, Delonge along with Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus, also announced they’re set to release a new comeback single, “Edging,” this Friday, Oct. 14.

As part of the world tour, which kicks off in Tijuana next March, Blink 182 will head to Las Vegas on Oct. 21, 2023. The performance will take place as part of the “When We Were Young Festival,” the group’s website notes.

Blink 182 said in a social media post that tickets will go on sale Monday, Oct. 17. However, the festival’s website says they will go on sale Oct. 14.

For more information, visit: https://www.blink182.com/

