Blink 182, Green Day to headline 2023 ‘When We Were Young’ festival in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Following the sell out of the 2022 “When We Were Young” festival in Las Vegas, promoters on Tuesday announced that the event will return again next year.

According to a news release, the event, which will feature headliners Blink 182 and Green Day, will take place Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

The announcement comes following news shared by Blink 182 that Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus would be reuniting with founding member Tom Delonge for a wold tour, of which includes a Las Vegas stop at “When We Were Young” festival.

According to organizers, the lineup is also set to several other groups, including 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer and All Time Low, Yellowcard, Rise Against, Sum 41, Pierce the Veil, Gym Class Heroes, Michelle Branch, Thrice, Rise Against, Simple Plan, New Found Glory and many more.

The festival advises that fans can sign up now for presale that will begin Friday, October 14 at 10 am PT at whenwewereyoungfestival.com. Following the presale, any remaining tickets still available will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 14 at 2 pm PT, the release says.

