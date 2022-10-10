Vigil held for showgirl impersonator killed in Las Vegas Strip stabbing spree

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A somber vigil was held for one of the victims of Thursday’s stabbing spree on the Las Vegas Strip.

On Saturday evening, a large group of friends and family gathered at Cornerstone Park in Henderson to remember Maris Jordan DiGiovanni. Her parents, brother, and husband attended.

The 30-year-old woman had moved to Las Vegas from Spokane a year and a half ago. On Thursday, a knife-wielding man stabbed a total of eight people, killing two. DiGiovanni was one of the two.

Loved ones described her as having a bright spirit who loved to travel.

“Look how she touched so many people’s lives and where we’re at right now we’re celebrating a beautiful life a person that touched us. And saw us for who we really were and connected with us,” one friend said.

“I don’t want to quit crying, but I don’t want to quit laughing. And she doesn’t want me to quit laughing either,” her father said.

He addressed the crowd gathered for his daughter and said she was fortunate to have met her husband when they were in the 7th and 8th grade.

DiGiovanni was working as a showgirl impersonator on the Strip for Best Showgirls in Vegas, owned by Cheryl Lowthorp.

“I was really scared to look her mother in the eye. Her daughter died, you know on my watch, wearing my costumes, standing with my girls, and doing a job you know I had for 12 years I looked everyone in the eyes you know and said this is a safe job,” Lowthorp said.

She brought paper lanterns people could send off with well wishes to the sky.

Lowthorp started a Gofundme for DiGiovanni’s family and the other three showgirl impersonators attacked that day.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.