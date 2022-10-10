Police: Fentanyl found in Phoenix baby after being found unconscious by parents

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix baby boy is recovering after being found unconscious due to what officials believe was an overdose of fentanyl on Sunday.

Phoenix police responded around 2 p.m. to an apartment complex near 79th Avenue and McDowell Road after parents found their infant unconscious. When officers arrived, they found him still unconscious and struggling to breathe. Officers gave the boy Narcan to stabilize him until medics took him to the hospital. During routine tests, hospital staff discovered fentanyl in his system. Police say the boy is recovering and should survive.

Detectives have searched the apartment and are investigating how the boy got ahold of the fentanyl. Officers didn’t say how old the baby was. No arrests have been made so far, but police said the investigation is ongoing.

