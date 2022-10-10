Nevada State Police busts illegal marijuana grow site worth $7.8M

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 10, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police said it joined forces with several other agencies to conduct an eradication operation on an illegal outdoor marijuana grow site that was worth an estimated $7.8 million.

According to a news release, the bust occurred Sept. 18 in a remote wilderness area in Lincoln County.

The release says the operation resulted in the eradication of approximately 8,784 pounds of marijuana. which was worth an estimated $7,808,000.

According to authorities, three suspects were arrested during this investigation: Marcelino Madrigal, Antonio Madrigal and Jesus Garcia Lopez.

Nevada State Police said the three individuals were charged with trafficking marijuana of more than 5,000 pounds and were booked into the Lincoln County Detention Center.

The agency was alerted to the grow after a local hunter contacted authorities in February and said that he believed he had walked into an illegal outdoor marijuana grow site while scouting in the mountains.

According to authorities, police “conducted surveillance and reconnaissance operations and determined that the grow site was a historical grow site that had again become active.”

Nevada State Police say the investigation and operation ultimately led to the seizure of the illegal marijuana and the arrest of the three suspects.

According to Nevada State Police, individuals who are “working” the illegal grow site can be a threat to hikers, hunters, campers and people enjoying outdoor activities on public land, the release said.

Authorities advise those that come across a suspected illegal grow site to leave the area immediately and contact the Nevada State Police - Investigation Division at 775-684-7412, according to the release.

