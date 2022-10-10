Nevada gas prices continue to rise

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The average cost of a gallon of gas in Nevada continues to go up, rising more than six cents in the last week.

The average cost of a gallon of gas in Nevada now sits at $5.40, which is 55 cents more than it was a month ago and $1.47 higher than it was a year ago, according to a GasBuddy survey.

GasBuddy’s data shows the rest of the nation isn’t faring very well either. The average cost of a gallon of gas nationally has gone up more than 14 cents in the last week, meaning the national average now stands at $3.92 a gallon.

Gas prices stood at $3.93 a gallon on Oct. 10 last year in Nevada.

“With OPEC+ deciding to cut oil production by two million barrels a day, we’ve seen oil prices surge 20%, which is the primary factor in the national average rising for the third straight week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Some of the refinery snags that have caused prices to surge in the West and Great Lakes appear to be improving, with prices in those two regions likely to inch down, even with OPEC’s decision, as the drop in wholesale prices has offset the rise due to the production cut. But where gas prices didn’t jump because of refinery issues, they will rise a total of 10-30 cents due to oil’s rise, and some areas are certainly seeing the jump already. For now, I don’t expect much improvement in prices for most of the country, with California and the Great Lakes as the exception, with downdrafts likely in the days and weeks ahead,” he continued.

