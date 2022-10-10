NDOT announces new hours for Las Vegas HOV lanes as part of pilot program

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation on Monday announced new hours for Las Vegas Valley HOA lanes as part of a pilot program.

According to a news release, the pilot program is based on preliminary data from a multi-year study in Southern Nevada.

As part of the new hours, NDOT says the modified HOV hours will change from 24/7 operation to 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, beginning Monday, Oct. 24. The agency says the hours will be evaluated over a period of 18 months.

According to NDOT, preliminary data collected from the HOV study has identified that traffic volumes on the Interstate 15 “increase rapidly” at around 5 a.m. daily and stay “consistently high” until decreasing between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. each evening.

NDOT added that its team of experts determined that the data supports changing the HOV hours of operation to allow single-occupant vehicles from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., seven days per week.

Over the next 18 months, NDOT says “the study team will continue to review the pilot hours of operation and evaluate the collected data, as well as crash rates, to determine if an adjustment to the hours, including potentially reverting back to 24/7 operation, is warranted.”

Once the study is completed, NDOT will provide final recommendations on permanent hours of operation.

“The pilot hours of operation are one way NDOT has worked hard to listen to the public and find ways to improve the HOV lanes in Southern Nevada,” said NDOT Director Kristina Swallow, “These modified hours are based on data collected from cutting-edge traffic system technology, and we look forward to evaluating the effectiveness of this pilot over the next 18 months.”

According to NDOT, the HOV lanes are “dedicated highway lanes that are used exclusively by vehicles with two or more occupants as well as motorcycles.”

The agency notes “there are over 20 miles of continuous HOV lanes in Las Vegas on U.S. 95 from the Elk Horn direct connector ramps to the Spaghetti Bowl where a direct connect ramp connects U.S. 95 to I-15 and continues on I-15 from the Spaghetti Bowl to Silverado Ranch Boulevard.”

