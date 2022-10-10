Mt. Charleston near Las Vegas sees first snow

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Cooler temperatures and fall weather is around the corner for the Las Vegas Valley, and with it comes a bit of snowfall for the mountains.

Officials at Mt. Charleston reported its first snowfall of the season after some pop-up showers around the Las Vegas Valley Monday afternoon.

Mark it down folks- our first dusting of snow on Charleston Peak is happening this afternoon! Since it’s from monsoonal storm activity, it may not stick around… still pretty exciting 🌨🏔

❄️❄️❄️

📸 V. Brogan pic.twitter.com/eDUhFwme9f — Go Mt. Charleston (@GoMtCharleston) October 10, 2022

Officials said the snow is not likely to stick but “exciting” nonetheless.

