Mt. Charleston near Las Vegas sees first snow

Mt. Charleston outside of Las Vegas
Mt. Charleston outside of Las Vegas(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:41 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Cooler temperatures and fall weather is around the corner for the Las Vegas Valley, and with it comes a bit of snowfall for the mountains.

Officials at Mt. Charleston reported its first snowfall of the season after some pop-up showers around the Las Vegas Valley Monday afternoon.

Officials said the snow is not likely to stick but “exciting” nonetheless.

