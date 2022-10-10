Mt. Charleston near Las Vegas sees first snow
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:41 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Cooler temperatures and fall weather is around the corner for the Las Vegas Valley, and with it comes a bit of snowfall for the mountains.
Officials at Mt. Charleston reported its first snowfall of the season after some pop-up showers around the Las Vegas Valley Monday afternoon.
Officials said the snow is not likely to stick but “exciting” nonetheless.
Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.