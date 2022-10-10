M Resort plans $206M expansion at Henderson property

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Penn Entertainment on Monday announced that the company plans to expand the M Resort in Henderson.

According to a news release, as part of a $206 million expansion, the M Resort will add a second hotel tower.

The release says the project will add approximately 384 rooms to the property, bringing its total to 774 rooms and suites.

In addition to the added rooms, Penn notes there will be expanded meeting space, updated amenities and additional local partnerships that will be announced at a later date.

“At the M Resort, the addition of a second tower will benefit from the strong demand in the Henderson locals market while providing additional capacity for the group business that is drawn to our market-leading resort and amenities, including our highly successful partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders,” said Jay Snowden, CEO and president of PENN Entertainment.

Located near Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose in the south valley, the M Resort opened its doors in March 2009. The property was acquired by Penn National Gaming in 2011.

