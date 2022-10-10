Las Vegas police investigate fatal single-vehicle crash in west valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in the west valley.

According to police, officers initiated a follow-up investigation in the 8300 block of West Charleston Boulevard at approximately 12:33 a.m.

During the investigation, police say officers located a vehicle that was occupied by three suspects. LVMPD says the vehicle fled from officers and became involved in a single-vehicle crash near Lake Mead and Rainbow boulevards.

Police say one of the suspects was declared deceased at the scene, and the two additional suspects were transported to a local hospital with unknown extent of injuries.

Police said Lake Mead Boulevard was closed from Rainbow to Rock Springs. Northbound and southbound off-ramps for US-95 at Lake Mead were also closed during the investigation.

