Lake Las Vegas offers adults-only Halloween-themed cruises

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those looking for a unique way to get in the Halloween spirit can do so aboard a spooky-themed cruise at Lake Las Vegas.

Lake Las Vegas announced it is again hosting its “Haunted Halloween Cruises” aboard the 80-foot La Contessa Yacht.

According to organizers, as part of the 90-minute “haunted” cruise, guests will sail around the “spell-bound waters” of the 320-acre lake.

The experience will feature live music to “monster mash the night away,” two cash bars serving spooky cocktails and more.

Costumes are encouraged, organizers say.

Several ticket options are available including general admission, premium and private VIP table seating.

According to organizers, the cruises will set sail over two weekends beginning Friday, Oct. 21 to Sunday, Oct. 23 and continuing Saturday, Oct. 28 to Monday, Oct. 31. Timeslots for the excursions range from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information on the haunted cruises, visit: www.lakelasvegaswatersports.com/haunted-cruise.

