Henderson police announce initiative to target impaired drivers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department on Monday announced that it will begin an enhanced traffice enforcement imitative to target impaired drivers.

According to a news release, the initiative to target impaired drivers will run from Oct. 10-31.

Henderson police say the agency will work to make roadways safer and bring greater awareness to the importance of safe and sober driving.

“The goal is to save lives by increasing public awareness about the dangers of making poor choices while driving,” the department said.

Henderson police note that the agency always urges motorists to use a designated sober driver, taxi or rideshare “to avoid the potentially devastating impacts of drunk or impaired driving.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.