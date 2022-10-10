Hawaiian tourist wins $717K at downtown Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Hawaiian tourist won $717,000 while playing slots at a downtown Las Vegas casino Friday night.

The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, won $717,738.88 while playing the Buffalo Inferno slot machine at Fremont Hotel and Casino on Oct. 7.

Boyd Gaming said the tourist was playing the $5 machine at the time. She inserted $100 and placed a $15 wager, hitting the jackpot on her first spin.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.