Golden Knights owner reportedly close to acquiring English Premier League team

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth’s prospective new owner Bill Foley watched from the stands Saturday as the club mounted a second-half comeback to beat struggling Leicester 2-1 in the English Premier League.

The American businessman is reportedly close to completing a $133 million (120 million pound) takeover from owner Maxim Demin and was on hand at Vitality Stadium to watch quickfire goals from Philip Billing and Ryan Christie seal the win.

Leicester forward Patson Daka looked set to spoil the occasion for the south-coast side by giving the Foxes a 10th-minute lead. But Brendan Rodgers’ team paid a heavy price for a string of defensive errors as it missed a chance to move out of the relegation zone.

Foley’s imminent buyout is anticipated to provide funds for a new training facility and a number of signings in the January transfer window, AP reports.

Foley, who owns the Vegas Golden Knights NHL team and is spearheading a Las Vegas-led consortium, posed for pictures with supporters ahead of kickoff before taking his seat in a corporate hospitality box alongside wife Carol.

