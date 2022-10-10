Gambler wins $2.8 million playing slots on Las Vegas Strip

An anonymous player won nearly $3 million playing slots at the Venetian.
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:57 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A gambler won nearly $3 million playing at a Las Vegas Strip casino last week.

The Venetian announced a lucky slots player took a bet of $5.88 and won $2,835,768. The player wished to remain anonymous.

The lucky winner was playing the Dancing Drums Explosion slot at the Venetian when they won. The resort didn’t disclose when the jackpot was hit.

