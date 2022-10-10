Forecast Outlook- 10/10/2022

Thunderstorms are focused over the mountains Monday afternoon, but an isolated storm around the valley can’t be ruled out. High temperatures are running in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows tonight falling back into the 60s.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Tuesday with most of the clouds developing over the mountains. Temperatures remain on the warm side with the forecast high holding at 89° in Las Vegas. Skies remain mostly sunny Wednesday through Friday with highs holding around 90° for the Las Vegas Valley.

Bigger changes are on the way for your weekend as an area of low pressure moves across the area. This will bring the chance of some mountain showers on Saturday with a forecast high of 87°. Sunday brings a better chance for scattered showers around the Las Vegas Valley with the forecast high falling back to 82°.

