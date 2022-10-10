Catch the moon and Mars together this week

(WHSV) - It was a very active week last week up in the sky. Things quiet down a little bit as we head into the middle of October.

THE MOON AND MARS

On Friday night, the moon will rise after 10 pm and will be accompanied by Mars, which will be located several finger-widths to the lower right of the moon. Both will rise in the east-northeastern sky. You can catch the pair together iwith a single pair of binoculars the entire night after 10 pm. By sunrise, the moon will have distanced itself from Mars and be located directly above it. At that point, they will be in the southwestern sky.

Friday night, you can view the moon with Mars up in the sky with a single pair of binoculars. (WHSV)

LOSING DAYLIGHT

We are continuing to lose daylight. This week we will chop off another 17 minutes of daylight. By October 17th, we will be down to 11 hours and 8 minutes of daylight and up to 12 hours and 52 minutes of nighttime. Sunrise will move from 7:19 am to 7:26 am. Sunsets will move from 6:44 pm to 6:34 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

Date Sunrise Sunset Daylight Oct 10 7:19 am 6:44 pm 11 hrs, 25 mins Oct 11 7:20 am 6:43 pm 11 hrs, 23 mins Oct 12 7:21 am 6:41 pm 11 hrs, 20 mins Oct 13 7:22 am 6:40 pm 11 hrs, 18 mins Oct 14 7:23 am 6:38 pm 11 hrs, 15 mins Oct 15 7:24 am 6:37 pm 11 hrs, 13 mins Oct 16 7:25 am 6:35 pm 11 hrs, 10 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

The International Space Station (ISS) will not be visible next week as it will only pass during the day. The next time the ISS will be visible is on October 19th.

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon Phases Date and Time Third Quarter Moon October 17th, 1:15 pm New Moon October 25th, 6:48 am First Quarter Moon November 1st, 2:37 am Full Moon November 8th, 6:02 am

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: No good view this week. Rises just before sunrise in the east and sets with the sun in the west. Located very close to the sun in the sky.

Mars: Currently rising between 9:45 and 10:15 pm in the east-northeastern sky, with the best visibility an hour before sunrise

Jupiter: Rising just before sunset in the eastern sky and visible pretty much all night, sets in the west just before 5 am.

Saturn: In the sky after sunset in the southeastern sky and set by 2 am in the west-southwestern sky.

