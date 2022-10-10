3 injured after car crashes into Las Vegas business

Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police vehicle(LVMPD | LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:06 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were injured after a car crashed into a Las Vegas business Monday afternoon.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Oct. 10 at 8000 block of S. Durango Drive, near Windmill Lane. LVMPD said three people were injured and have non life-threatening injuries.

Additional information was not immediately available. LVMPD said the investigation is ongoing.

