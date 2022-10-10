20 inmates involved in fight at southern Nevada prison

FILE - In this April 15, 2015, file photo, is High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs, Nev....
FILE - In this April 15, 2015, file photo, is High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:11 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Twenty inmates were involved in a fight at a southern Nevada prison Sunday night, Nevada Department of Corrections said Monday.

According to NDOC, the altercation broke out around 6:13 p.m. Oct. 9 at High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs. NDOC said the altercation was contained around 6:15 p.m. with offenders involved evaluated, treated and secured in their cells by 7:30 p.m.

NDOC said 20 inmates were involved in the altercation. They said no serious weapons were used and no inmates suffered “substantial” injuries. NDOC said no staff members were injured.

NDOC said it would suspend some indoor and outdoor recreational periods statewide as a precaution. The Inspector General’s Office is looking into the incident.

Visitation at High Desert State Prison will continue as normal, but NDOC said families of the offenders involved in the incident should expect communication delays.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Henderson Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo.
Henderson police announce initiative to target impaired drivers
Las Vegas traffic generic
NDOT announces new hours for Las Vegas HOV lanes as part of pilot program
M Resort plans $206M expansion at Henderson property
M Resort plans $206M expansion at Henderson property
Gas prices are expected to increase with OPEC cutting oil production.
Nevada gas prices continue to rise