20 inmates involved in fight at southern Nevada prison

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Twenty inmates were involved in a fight at a southern Nevada prison Sunday night, Nevada Department of Corrections said Monday.

According to NDOC, the altercation broke out around 6:13 p.m. Oct. 9 at High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs. NDOC said the altercation was contained around 6:15 p.m. with offenders involved evaluated, treated and secured in their cells by 7:30 p.m.

NDOC said 20 inmates were involved in the altercation. They said no serious weapons were used and no inmates suffered “substantial” injuries. NDOC said no staff members were injured.

NDOC said it would suspend some indoor and outdoor recreational periods statewide as a precaution. The Inspector General’s Office is looking into the incident.

Visitation at High Desert State Prison will continue as normal, but NDOC said families of the offenders involved in the incident should expect communication delays.

