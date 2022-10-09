Forecast Outlook-10/9/22

A system from the Pacific northwest is dropping into our are and will have an impact on our weather the next 24 hours.

Sunday night we are still under the influence of the low that moved north from Mexico into Arizona and southeast California.

Here in southern Nevada our local mountains has seen showers and thunderstorms.

As the system weakens another one slides into our region Monday.

More scattered showers are possible at higher elevations Monday while in the valley we expect sunshine with some clouds and temperatures near seasonal.

Daytime highs will climb back into the 90′s for Thursday and Friday.

After that another system will slide into Arizona that is expected to give us similar weather next weekend that we got the past few days.

