Forecast Outlook- 10/08/2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s a nice evening across the Vegas Valley, we’re under mostly clear skies as scattered showers surround southern Nevada, but we remain dry for now.

We will increase the potential for scattered showers over our local mountains Sunday afternoon before a system drops in from the north increasing shower chances for the beginning of the week. The best chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday will be focused over the mountains and locations east into Mohave County, Arizona. We can’t rule out a stray shower or two from moving into the Valley. Some clouds will be moving in throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

We will keep the slight chance of scattered showers around Southern Nevada Tuesday. We’ll see high temperatures remain in the mid to upper 80s. Highs hold in the mid to low 80s Wednesday and Thursday with the potential for a few mountain showers lingering into next weekend.

